9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ 6 sec⁴x dx
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(b) ∫ sec 5𝓍 tan 5𝓍 d𝓍
Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ 8𝓍 cos (4𝓍² + 3) d𝓍, u = 4𝓍² + 3
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(d) ∫ cos 𝓍/7 d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec 4w tan 4w dw
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec² (10𝓍 + 7) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ (sin⁵ 𝓍 + 3 sin³ 𝓍― sin 𝓍) cos 𝓍 d𝓍