Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
cos² 5π/12
sin² 3π/8
Solving Trigonometric Equations
For Exercises 51–54, solve for the angle θ, where 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π.
sin² θ = cos² θ
The law of sines The law of sines says that if a, b, and c are the sides opposite the angles A, B, and C in a triangle, then
(sin A) / a = (sin B) / b = (sin C) / c
Use the accompanying figures and the identity sin (π − θ) = sin θ, if required, to derive the law.