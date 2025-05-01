Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Multiple Choice
Let f(x) = x^{1/2}. What is the average value of f on the interval [0, 16]?
A
8/3
B
16
C
2
D
4
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function f(x) on the interval [a, b], which is given by \( \text{Average Value} = \frac{1}{b-a} \int_{a}^{b} f(x) \, dx \).
Step 2: Identify the interval [a, b] and the function f(x). Here, \( a = 0 \), \( b = 16 \), and \( f(x) = x^{1/2} \). Substitute these values into the formula.
Step 3: Set up the integral \( \int_{0}^{16} x^{1/2} \, dx \). Recall that \( x^{1/2} \) is the same as \( x^{1/2} = x^{0.5} \). Use the power rule for integration: \( \int x^{n} \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \).
Step 4: Apply the power rule to compute \( \int x^{0.5} \, dx \). This gives \( \frac{x^{1.5}}{1.5} \), or equivalently \( \frac{2}{3} x^{1.5} \). Evaluate this expression at the bounds of the interval [0, 16].
Step 5: Substitute the evaluated integral result into the average value formula \( \text{Average Value} = \frac{1}{16-0} \int_{0}^{16} x^{1/2} \, dx \). Simplify the expression to find the average value of the function on the interval.
