Textbook Question
66. Integrating derivatives
Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then
∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]
4
views
Master Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
66. Integrating derivatives
Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then
∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁ᵉ^² (ln x)^5 / x dx
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)