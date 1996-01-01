Textbook Question
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π} 2^{sin x} · cos x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
66. Integrating derivatives
Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then
∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁/₈¹ dx/x√(1 + x²/³)