Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Common Functions
10:37 minutes
Problem 1.1.71
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x) together to identify the values of x for which
x/2 > 1 + 4/x
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by graphing the functions f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x). Use graphing technology or software to plot these functions on the same set of axes. Observe where the graph of f(x) is above the graph of g(x).
Step 2: To confirm the graphical findings algebraically, set up the inequality x/2 > 1 + 4/x. This inequality represents the condition where the graph of f(x) is above the graph of g(x).
Step 3: Clear the fraction by multiplying both sides of the inequality by x (assuming x ≠ 0) to obtain x^2/2 > x + 4.
Step 4: Rearrange the inequality to form a quadratic inequality: x^2/2 - x - 4 > 0. Multiply through by 2 to eliminate the fraction, resulting in x^2 - 2x - 8 > 0.
Step 5: Solve the quadratic inequality x^2 - 2x - 8 > 0. Factor the quadratic expression or use the quadratic formula to find the critical points. Determine the intervals where the inequality holds true by testing values within the intervals defined by the critical points.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting them on a coordinate plane to visually analyze their behavior and intersections. For f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x), graphing helps identify where one function is greater than the other by observing their curves and intersection points. This visual representation is crucial for understanding inequalities and relationships between functions.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Inequalities
Inequalities express a relationship where one expression is greater or less than another. In this context, x/2 > 1 + 4/x requires determining the values of x for which the function f(x) is greater than g(x). Solving inequalities often involves algebraic manipulation and understanding the behavior of functions, especially when they involve rational expressions.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Algebraic Manipulation
Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying expressions to solve equations or inequalities. To confirm graphically identified solutions algebraically, one must manipulate the inequality x/2 > 1 + 4/x, potentially by finding a common denominator or isolating terms. This process is essential for verifying solutions and understanding the underlying mathematical relationships.
Recommended video:
05:25
Determine Continuity Algebraically
Watch next
Master Graphs of Common Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice