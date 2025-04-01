Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting them on a coordinate plane to visually analyze their behavior and intersections. For f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x), graphing helps identify where one function is greater than the other by observing their curves and intersection points. This visual representation is crucial for understanding inequalities and relationships between functions. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Inequalities Inequalities express a relationship where one expression is greater or less than another. In this context, x/2 > 1 + 4/x requires determining the values of x for which the function f(x) is greater than g(x). Solving inequalities often involves algebraic manipulation and understanding the behavior of functions, especially when they involve rational expressions. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph