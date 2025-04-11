Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbola A hyperbola is a type of conic section formed by the intersection of a plane with both nappes of a double cone. It consists of two disconnected curves called branches. The standard form of a hyperbola centered at the origin is x²/a² - y²/b² = 1 or y²/a² - x²/b² = 1, where a and b are real numbers that determine the shape and orientation of the hyperbola.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of a function. Key features to consider include intercepts, asymptotes, and the general shape of the graph. For a hyperbola, it's important to identify the vertices, foci, and asymptotes to accurately represent its branches.