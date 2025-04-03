Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Rational Functions Graphing rational functions involves plotting functions that are ratios of polynomials. Key features to consider include vertical asymptotes, which occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes, which describe the end behavior of the function. For f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1), vertical asymptotes are at x = 1 and x = -1, respectively. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Inequalities of Rational Functions To solve inequalities involving rational functions, such as 3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1), one must determine where one function is less than the other. This involves finding critical points where the functions intersect or where the inequality changes sign, often requiring a combination of graphing and algebraic manipulation to identify solution intervals. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions