If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.





e. ∫⁵₋₂ ( ƒ(x) + g(x) ) dx

5