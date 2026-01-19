Evaluating Definite Integrals
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₋₁¹ (3x² - 4x + 7)dx
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
a. ∫²₋₂ ƒ(x) dx
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
b. ∫₁² g(x) dx
d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx