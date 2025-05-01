Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
If f(x) = x^2, which of the following is the value of f(-3)?
A
-6
B
6
C
-9
D
9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The function f(x) = x^2 is given, and you are asked to evaluate f(-3). This means substituting -3 into the function f(x).
Step 2: Substitute -3 into the function. Replace x in f(x) = x^2 with -3, resulting in f(-3) = (-3)^2.
Step 3: Recall the rules of exponents. Squaring a negative number means multiplying the number by itself, so (-3)^2 = (-3) * (-3).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication. Multiply -3 by -3, keeping in mind that the product of two negative numbers is positive.
Step 5: Conclude that f(-3) = 9. This matches the correct answer provided in the problem.
