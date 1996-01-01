Moore’s Law In 1965, Gordon Moore observed that the number of transistors that could be placed on an integrated circuit was approximately doubling each year, and he predicted that this trend would continue for another decade. In 1975, Moore revised the doubling time to every two years, and this prediction became known as Moore’s Law.





a. In 1979, Intel introduced the Intel 8088 processor; each of its integrated circuits contained 29,000 transistors. Use Moore’s revised doubling time to find a function y(t) that approximates the number of transistors on an integrated circuit t years after 1979.