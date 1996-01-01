Radioactive decay The mass of radioactive material in a sample has decreased by 30% since the decay began. Assuming a half-life of 1500 years, how long ago did the decay begin?
Population growth The population of a large city grows exponentially with a current population of 1.3 million and a predicted population of 1.45 million 10 years from now.
b. Find the doubling time of the population.
Population growth The population of a large city grows exponentially with a current population of 1.3 million and a predicted population of 1.45 million 10 years from now.
a. Use an exponential model to estimate the population in 20 years. Assume the annual growth rate is constant.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Population The population of Clark County, Nevada, was about 2.115 million in 2015. Assuming an annual growth rate of 1.5%/yr, what will the county population be in 2025?
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Rising costs Between 2010 and 2016, the average rate of inflation was about 1.6%/yr. If a cart of groceries cost $100 in 2010, what will it cost in 2025, assuming the rate of inflation remains constant at 1.6%?
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Cell growth The number of cells in a tumor doubles every 6 weeks starting with 8 cells. After how many weeks does the tumor have 1500 cells?
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Crime rate The homicide rate decreases at a rate of 3%/yr in a city that had 800 homicides/yr in 2018. At this rate, when will the homicide rate reach 600 homicides/yr?
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Valium metabolism The drug Valium is eliminated from the bloodstream with a half-life of 36 hr. Suppose a patient receives an initial dose of 20 mg of Valium at midnight. How much Valium is in the patient’s blood at noon the next day? When will the Valium concentration reach 10% of its initial level?