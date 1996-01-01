Caffeine An adult consumes an espresso containing 75 mg of caffeine. If the caffeine has a half-life of 5.5 hours, when will the amount of caffeine in her bloodstream equal 30 mg?
Radioactive decay The mass of radioactive material in a sample has decreased by 30% since the decay began. Assuming a half-life of 1500 years, how long ago did the decay begin?
Population growth The population of a large city grows exponentially with a current population of 1.3 million and a predicted population of 1.45 million 10 years from now.
b. Find the doubling time of the population.
Population growth The population of a large city grows exponentially with a current population of 1.3 million and a predicted population of 1.45 million 10 years from now.
a. Use an exponential model to estimate the population in 20 years. Assume the annual growth rate is constant.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Savings account An initial deposit of $1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is $2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.
Rising costs Between 2010 and 2016, the average rate of inflation was about 1.6%/yr. If a cart of groceries cost $100 in 2010, what will it cost in 2025, assuming the rate of inflation remains constant at 1.6%?
Cell growth The number of cells in a tumor doubles every 6 weeks starting with 8 cells. After how many weeks does the tumor have 1500 cells?
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Crime rate The homicide rate decreases at a rate of 3%/yr in a city that had 800 homicides/yr in 2018. At this rate, when will the homicide rate reach 600 homicides/yr?