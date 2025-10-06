2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
Master Introduction to Integration by Parts with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
78. Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
e. ∫ (2x² - 3x) / (x - 1)³ dx
79. Tabular integration extended Refer to Exercise 77.
a. The following table shows the method of tabular integration applied to
∫ eˣ cos x dx.
Use the table to express ∫ eˣ cos x dx in terms of the sum of functions and an indefinite integral.
b. Solve the equation in part (a) for ∫ eʳ cos z dz.
c. Evaluate ∫ e⁻ᶻ sin 3z dz by applying the idea from parts (a) and (b).
77. Tabular integration Consider the integral ∫ f(x)g(x) dx, where f can be differentiated repeatedly and g can be integrated repeatedly
Let Gₖ represent the result of calculating k indefinite integrals of g (omitting constants of integration).
d. The tabular integration table from part (c) is easily extended to allow for as many steps as necessary in the process of integration by parts.
Evaluate ∫ x² e^(x/2) dx by constructing an appropriate table, and explain why the process terminates after four rows of the table have been filled in.
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
c. Generalize part (b) and find the average value of the position on the interval [nπ, (n+1)π], for n = 0, 1, 2, ...