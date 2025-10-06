79. Tabular integration extended Refer to Exercise 77.

a. The following table shows the method of tabular integration applied to

∫ eˣ cos x dx.

Use the table to express ∫ eˣ cos x dx in terms of the sum of functions and an indefinite integral.

b. Solve the equation in part (a) for ∫ eʳ cos z dz.

c. Evaluate ∫ e⁻ᶻ sin 3z dz by applying the idea from parts (a) and (b).