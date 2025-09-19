79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
82. ∫ (sin⁻¹(ax)) / x² dx, a > 0
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
78. Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
e. ∫ (2x² - 3x) / (x - 1)³ dx
79. Tabular integration extended Refer to Exercise 77.
a. The following table shows the method of tabular integration applied to
∫ eˣ cos x dx.
Use the table to express ∫ eˣ cos x dx in terms of the sum of functions and an indefinite integral.
b. Solve the equation in part (a) for ∫ eʳ cos z dz.
c. Evaluate ∫ e⁻ᶻ sin 3z dz by applying the idea from parts (a) and (b).
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
d. Show that, in general, if n is odd, then Iₙ = -½ e⁻ˣ² pₙ₋₁(x), where pₙ₋₁ is a polynomial of degree n - 1.
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
c. Generalize part (b) and find the average value of the position on the interval [nπ, (n+1)π], for n = 0, 1, 2, ...