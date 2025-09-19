77. Tabular integration Consider the integral ∫ f(x)g(x) dx, where f can be differentiated repeatedly and g can be integrated repeatedly

Let Gₖ represent the result of calculating k indefinite integrals of g (omitting constants of integration).

d. The tabular integration table from part (c) is easily extended to allow for as many steps as necessary in the process of integration by parts.

Evaluate ∫ x² e^(x/2) dx by constructing an appropriate table, and explain why the process terminates after four rows of the table have been filled in.