Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.
a. For what values of p does this series converge?
Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.
a. For what values of p does this series converge?
Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.
b. Which of the following series converges faster? Explain.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)²) or ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)²)?
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ · k / (2k + 1)
Use the divergence test to determine if the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.