87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)
Use the divergence test to determine if the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
