Absolute Convergence A series ∑a_k converges absolutely if the series of absolute values ∑|a_k| converges. Absolute convergence guarantees convergence regardless of the sign of terms, and it implies the original series converges. This concept helps distinguish between strong convergence and conditional cases. Recommended video: 07:51 07:51 Choosing a Convergence Test

Geometric Series and Its Convergence A geometric series has the form ∑r^k, where r is a constant ratio. It converges if and only if |r| < 1, and its sum is given by a/(1-r) for the first term a. Recognizing a series as geometric simplifies determining convergence and sum. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series