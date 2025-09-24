48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / eᵏ
For what values of p does the series ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) 1 / kᵖ converge (initial index is 10)? For what values of p does it diverge?
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (3/4)ᵏ