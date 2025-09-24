Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series A geometric series is a series where each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. It has the form ∑ ar^k, and it converges if the absolute value of the ratio |r| < 1. Understanding this helps identify if the given series fits this pattern and whether it converges.

Convergence Tests for Series Convergence tests, such as the geometric series test, ratio test, and root test, help determine if an infinite series converges or diverges. Applying these tests involves analyzing the behavior of terms as k approaches infinity to conclude about the sum's finiteness.