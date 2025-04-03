Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Product and Quotient Rules
7:05 minutes
Problem 3.3.44
Textbook Question
Find the tangent line to the Witch of Agnesi (graphed here) at the point (2,1).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function of the Witch of Agnesi, which is given as \( y = \frac{8}{x^2 + 4} \).
To find the tangent line at the point (2,1), first calculate the derivative of the function \( y = \frac{8}{x^2 + 4} \) to find the slope of the tangent line. Use the quotient rule for differentiation.
The quotient rule states that if you have a function \( \frac{u}{v} \), its derivative is \( \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \). Here, \( u = 8 \) and \( v = x^2 + 4 \). Calculate \( u' \) and \( v' \).
Substitute \( u' = 0 \) and \( v' = 2x \) into the quotient rule formula to find the derivative \( y' = \frac{0 \cdot (x^2 + 4) - 8 \cdot 2x}{(x^2 + 4)^2} \). Simplify this expression to find \( y' \).
Evaluate the derivative \( y' \) at \( x = 2 \) to find the slope of the tangent line at the point (2,1). Use the point-slope form of a line, \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope and \( (x_1, y_1) = (2, 1) \), to write the equation of the tangent line.
