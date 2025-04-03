Evaluate the derivative \( y' \) at \( x = 2 \) to find the slope of the tangent line at the point (2,1). Use the point-slope form of a line, \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope and \( (x_1, y_1) = (2, 1) \), to write the equation of the tangent line.