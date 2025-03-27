Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule The product rule is a fundamental differentiation rule used when finding the derivative of a product of two functions. If F(x) = f(x)g(x), then the derivative F'(x) is given by f'(x)g(x) + f(x)g'(x). This rule is essential for determining the slope of the tangent line to the graph of F(x) at a specific point. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule

Tangent Line Equation The equation of a tangent line to a curve at a given point is derived using the point-slope form: y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope of the tangent line and (x₁, y₁) is the point of tangency. For F(x) = f(x)g(x), the slope m is F'(1), and the point is (1, F(1)). Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Equations of Tangent Lines