Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
Find all points (x, y) on the graph of y = x/(x − 2) with tangent lines perpendicular to the line y = 2x + 3.
Find the derivative of each function.
Find the derivative of each function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
Find the derivative of the function.
{Use of Tech} The Witch of Agnesi The graph of y = a3 / (x2 + a2), where a is a constant, is called the witch of Agnesi (named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Maria Agnesi).
Let a = 3 and find an equation of the line tangent to y = 27 / (x2 + 9) at x = 2.
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(t) = 1/t+1; a=1
Evaluate dy/dx and dy/dx|x=2 if y= x+1/x+2
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Tangent lines Suppose f(2)=2 and f′(2) =3. Let g(x) = x²f(x) and h(x) = f(x) / x−3.
b. Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x=2.
Given that f(1)=2 and f′(1)=2 , find the slope of the curve y=xf(x) at the point (1, 2).
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
g(t) = (t + 1)(t² - t + 1)