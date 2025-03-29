Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative Quotient Rule The Quotient Rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two differentiable functions. If you have a function f(x) = g(x)/h(x), the derivative f'(x) is given by (g'(x)h(x) - g(x)h'(x)) / (h(x))^2. This rule is essential for differentiating functions expressed as fractions, such as x⁻ᵐ, which can be rewritten as 1/xᵐ. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule

Power Rule for Derivatives The Power Rule is a basic rule in calculus for finding the derivative of a function of the form f(x) = xⁿ, where n is any real number. The derivative is given by f'(x) = nxⁿ⁻¹. This rule simplifies the process of differentiation and is fundamental for understanding how to handle powers of x, including negative powers. Recommended video: Guided course 5:50 5:50 Power Rules