27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 cos 3θ
Channel flow Water flows in a shallow semicircular channel with inner and outer radii of 1 m and 2 m (see figure). At a point P(r,θ) in the channel, the flow is in the tangential direction (counterclock wise along circles), and it depends only on r, the distance from the center of the semicircles.
a. Express the region formed by the channel as a set in polar coordinates.
(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?
Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.