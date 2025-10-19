(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?
What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?
Express the polar equation r=f(θ) in parametric form in Cartesian coordinates, where θ is the parameter.
Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.
Cartesian conversion Write the equation x=y ² in polar coordinates and state values of θ that produce the entire graph of the parabola.
102–104. Spirals Graph the following spirals. Indicate the direction in which the spiral is generated as θ increases, where θ>0. Let a=1 and a=−1.
Spiral of Archimedes: r = aθ