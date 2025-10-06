102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
Area and volume Consider the function f(x) = (9 + x²)^(-1/2) and the region R on the interval [0, 4] (see figure).
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.
b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).
120. Equal volumes
a. Let R be the region bounded by the graph of f(x) = x^(-p) and the x-axis, for x ≥ 1. Let V₁ and V₂ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x-axis and the y-axis, respectively, if they exist. For what values of p (if any) is V₁ = V₂?
b. Repeat part (a) on the interval [0, 1].
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. When using the shell method, the axis of the cylindrical shells is parallel to the axis of revolution.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If a region is revolved about the x-axis, then in principle, it is possible to use the disk/washer method and integrate with respect to x or to use the shell method and integrate with respect to y.