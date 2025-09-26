102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
102. About the y-axis
102. About the y-axis
104. About the line y = 1
Area and volume Consider the function f(x) = (9 + x²)^(-1/2) and the region R on the interval [0, 4] (see figure).
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.
b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).
Surface area of a catenoid When the catenary y = a cosh x/a is revolved about the x-axis, it sweeps out a surface of revolution called a catenoid. Find the area of the surface generated when y = cosh x on [–ln 2, ln 2] is rotated about the x-axis.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. When using the shell method, the axis of the cylindrical shells is parallel to the axis of revolution.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If a region is revolved about the x-axis, then in principle, it is possible to use the disk/washer method and integrate with respect to x or to use the shell method and integrate with respect to y.