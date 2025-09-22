Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
Master Introduction to Cross Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
102. About the y-axis
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.
b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).
120. Equal volumes
a. Let R be the region bounded by the graph of f(x) = x^(-p) and the x-axis, for x ≥ 1. Let V₁ and V₂ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x-axis and the y-axis, respectively, if they exist. For what values of p (if any) is V₁ = V₂?
b. Repeat part (a) on the interval [0, 1].
Surface area of a catenoid When the catenary y = a cosh x/a is revolved about the x-axis, it sweeps out a surface of revolution called a catenoid. Find the area of the surface generated when y = cosh x on [–ln 2, ln 2] is rotated about the x-axis.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?