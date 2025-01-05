Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
4:08 minutes
Problem 52
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
Assume the function g satisfies the inequality 1≤g(x) ≤sin^2 x + 1, for all values of x near 0. Find lim x→0 g(x).
Verified Solution
4m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit of a Function
The limit of a function describes the value that the function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this case, we are interested in the behavior of g(x) as x approaches 0. Understanding limits is fundamental in calculus, as it lays the groundwork for concepts such as continuity and derivatives.
Squeeze Theorem
The Squeeze Theorem is a principle used to find limits of functions that are bounded by two other functions whose limits are known. If a function g(x) is squeezed between two functions that both approach the same limit as x approaches a certain value, then g(x) must also approach that limit. This theorem is particularly useful when direct evaluation of the limit is difficult.
Behavior of Sinusoidal Functions
Sinusoidal functions, such as sine and cosine, exhibit periodic behavior and have specific limits as their arguments approach certain values. For example, sin^2(x) approaches 0 as x approaches 0. Understanding the behavior of these functions near critical points is essential for evaluating limits involving trigonometric expressions.
