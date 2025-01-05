Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the value that the function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this case, we are interested in the behavior of g(x) as x approaches 0. Understanding limits is fundamental in calculus, as it lays the groundwork for concepts such as continuity and derivatives. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Squeeze Theorem The Squeeze Theorem is a principle used to find limits of functions that are bounded by two other functions whose limits are known. If a function g(x) is squeezed between two functions that both approach the same limit as x approaches a certain value, then g(x) must also approach that limit. This theorem is particularly useful when direct evaluation of the limit is difficult. Recommended video: 05:12 05:12 Finding Global Extrema (Extreme Value Theorem)