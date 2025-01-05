Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
4:16 minutes
Problem 2.7.39
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→a (mx+b)=ma+b, for any constants a, b, and m
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The precise definition of a limit states that for a function f(x) to approach a limit L as x approaches a value a, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - a| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This formalism is crucial for proving limits rigorously.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Linear Functions
The expression mx + b represents a linear function, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Understanding the behavior of linear functions as x approaches a specific value is essential for evaluating limits, as they exhibit predictable and continuous behavior.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Epsilon-Delta Relationship
In limit proofs, establishing a relationship between ε and δ is vital. For the limit lim x→a (mx + b) = ma + b, one can show that choosing δ = ε/|m| ensures that the condition |f(x) - L| < ε is satisfied, thereby proving the limit exists.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning