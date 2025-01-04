Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition The precise definition of a limit states that for a function f(x) to approach a limit L as x approaches a value c, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This formalism is crucial for proving limits rigorously.

Epsilon-Delta Relationship In the context of limits, the ε (epsilon) represents how close f(x) must be to the limit L, while δ (delta) represents how close x must be to c. Establishing a relationship between ε and δ is essential to demonstrate that as x gets sufficiently close to c, f(x) will be within ε of L.