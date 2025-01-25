Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = 9x - 8
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = x⁴ - 12x² + 30
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = x2 - 2x