10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = (sinh x) / (1 + sinh x)
g(t) = sinh⁻¹(√t)
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Critical points Find the critical points of the function ƒ(x) = sinh² x cosh x.
Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to find all local extreme values of ƒ(x) = x sech x.