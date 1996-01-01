Textbook Question
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = tanh⁻¹(cos x)
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = (sinh x) / (1 + sinh x)
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
g(t) = sinh⁻¹(√t)
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → ∞ (1 − coth x) / (1 − tanh x)
Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to find all local extreme values of ƒ(x) = x sech x.