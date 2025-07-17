6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁³ ( 2ˣ / 2ˣ + 4 ) d𝓍
Key Concepts
Definite Integrals
Change of Variables
Integration Techniques
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
9. ∫[5 to 5√3] √(100 - x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
12. ∫[1/2 to 1] √(1 - x²)/x² dx
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₁₂^π/⁹ (csc 3𝓍 cot 3𝓍 + sec 3𝓍 tan 3𝓍) d𝓍
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ (from 0 to √2) (x + 1)/(3x² + 6) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx