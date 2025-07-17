Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a numerical value that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values over the interval [a, b].

Change of Variables Change of variables, or substitution, is a technique used in integration to simplify the integrand. By substituting a new variable for an existing one, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or when the limits of integration need to be adjusted accordingly.