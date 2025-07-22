Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, we can transform complex expressions into more manageable forms. In this case, substituting x with 8 sec θ allows us to express the integral in terms of θ, which can simplify the integration process.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec θ, is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec θ = 1/cos θ. It is particularly useful in trigonometric identities and substitutions. In the context of the substitution x = 8 sec θ, it helps relate the variable x to the angle θ, facilitating the conversion of trigonometric expressions into algebraic forms.