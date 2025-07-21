Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution in Integration Substitution is a technique used in integration to simplify the integral by changing the variable of integration. By substituting a new variable, often denoted as 'u', for a function of the original variable, the integral can become easier to evaluate. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or when the integrand contains complicated expressions. Recommended video: 04:27 04:27 Substitution With an Extra Variable

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. These identities, such as sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, can be used to simplify integrals involving trigonometric functions. Understanding these identities is crucial for manipulating expressions and making substitutions in integrals that contain trigonometric terms. Recommended video: 7:17 7:17 Verifying Trig Equations as Identities