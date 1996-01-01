104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
ƒ'(t) = sin t + 2t; ƒ(0) = 5
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
{Use of Tech} Graphing general solutions Graph several functions that satisfy each of the following differential equations. Then find and graph the particular function that satisfies the given initial condition.
f'(x) = 3x + sinx; f(0) = 3
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = 8x³ + sin x; F(0) = 2
f(x) = (3y + 5)/y; F(1) = 3. y > 0
Using the acceleration function below, find the velocity function, if the velocity is v = 5 at time t = 2.
a(t)=−20