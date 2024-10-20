Find the function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿ that satisfies the following differential equation.

﻿ f ′ ′ ( x ) = 3 x 2 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=3x^2 f′′(x)=3x2﻿; ﻿ f ′ ( 0 ) = 1 f^{\prime}\left(0\right)=1 f′(0)=1﻿; ﻿ f ( 1 ) = 3 f\left(1\right)=3 f(1)=3﻿