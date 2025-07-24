Acceleration to position Given the following acceleration functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial velocity and position.
a(t) = 2 + 3 sin t; v(0) = 1, s(0) = 10
A car starting at rest accelerates at 16 ft/s² for 5 seconds on a straight road. How far does it travel during this time?
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
ƒ'(t) = sin t + 2t; ƒ(0) = 5
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
Using the acceleration function below, find the velocity function, if the velocity is v = 5 at time t = 2.
a(t)=−20
Find the function f(x) that satisfies the following differential equation.
f′′(x)=3x2; f′(0)=1; f(1)=3