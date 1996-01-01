Consider the differential equation y'(t) = t² - 3y² and the solution curve that passes through the point (3, 1). What is the slope of the curve at (3, 1)?
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = 4 sec² 2x, y(0) = 8
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = t lnt + 1
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
The general solution of a first-order linear differential equation is y(t) = Ce⁻¹⁰ᵗ − 13. What solution satisfies the initial condition y(0) = 4?