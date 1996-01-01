A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
c. Find the solution that satisfies the condition y(1) = 0
A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
c. Find the solution that satisfies the condition y(1) = 0
Consider the differential equation y'(t) = t² - 3y² and the solution curve that passes through the point (3, 1). What is the slope of the curve at (3, 1)?
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = 4 sec² 2x, y(0) = 8
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
b. Use the solution of the logistic equation and the 2050 projected population to determine the carrying capacity.
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶