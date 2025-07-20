Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋₅⁵ ω³ /√(ω⁵⁰ + ω²⁰ + 1) dω (Hint: Use symmetry . )
∫₋π/₂^π/² (cos 2𝓍 + cos 𝓍 sin 𝓍 ― 3 sin 𝓍⁵) d𝓍