Integration Integration is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the accumulated area under a curve represented by a function. It is the reverse process of differentiation and is used to calculate quantities such as areas, volumes, and total accumulated change. The integral symbol (∫) denotes the operation, and definite integrals, like the one in the question, have specified limits of integration. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as secant (sec) and cosecant (csc), are essential in calculus, particularly in integrals involving angles. The secant function is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, while the cosecant function is the reciprocal of the sine function. Understanding their properties and relationships is crucial for evaluating integrals that include these functions. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions