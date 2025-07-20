Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate
∫₀¹ (2𝓍 + √(1―𝓍²) + 1) d𝓍
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
―∫₄¹ 2ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫π/₆^π/³ (sec² t + csc² t) dt
∫₋₅⁵ ω³ /√(ω⁵⁰ + ω²⁰ + 1) dω (Hint: Use symmetry . )