Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. In this case, the integral ∫₀¹ √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 is evaluated from 0 to 1, which means we are calculating the area under the curve of the function √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) from x = 0 to x = 1. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Integration Techniques To evaluate integrals, various techniques can be employed, such as substitution, integration by parts, or recognizing patterns. For the given integral, simplifying the integrand √𝓍 (√𝓍 + 1) may involve expanding the expression or using substitution to make the integration process more manageable. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals