Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Write a recursive formula for the arithmetic sequence.
{8,2,−4,−10,…}
A
an=an−1−10 ; a1=6
B
an=an−1−6 ; a1=6
C
an=an−1−6 ; a1=8
D
an=an−1−10 ; a1=8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with writing a recursive formula for the given arithmetic sequence {8, 2, -4, -10, ...}. A recursive formula expresses each term of the sequence in terms of the previous term.
Step 2: Identify the first term (a₁) of the sequence. From the sequence {8, 2, -4, -10, ...}, the first term is a₁ = 8.
Step 3: Determine the common difference (d) of the arithmetic sequence. The common difference is calculated by subtracting any term from the term that follows it. For example, d = 2 - 8 = -6 or d = -4 - 2 = -6. Thus, the common difference is d = -6.
Step 4: Write the recursive formula. In an arithmetic sequence, the recursive formula is given by aₙ = aₙ₋₁ + d, where aₙ₋₁ is the previous term and d is the common difference. Substituting d = -6, the formula becomes aₙ = aₙ₋₁ - 6.
Step 5: Include the initial condition. To fully define the sequence, we must specify the first term. Thus, the recursive formula is aₙ = aₙ₋₁ - 6 with a₁ = 8.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Sequences with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice