Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
Multiple Choice
Write the first 6 terms of the sequence given by the recursive formula an=an−2+an−1 ; a1=1 ; a2=1.
A
{1,1,2,3,5,18}
B
{1,2,3,5,8,13}
C
{0,1,1,2,3,5}
D
{1,1,2,3,5,8}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the recursive formula: a_n = a_{n-2} + a_{n-1}. This means that each term in the sequence is the sum of the two preceding terms.
The initial conditions are given as a_1 = 1 and a_2 = 1. These are the first two terms of the sequence.
To find the third term (a_3), use the formula: a_3 = a_1 + a_2. Substitute the values of a_1 and a_2 to calculate a_3.
To find the fourth term (a_4), use the formula: a_4 = a_2 + a_3. Substitute the values of a_2 and a_3 to calculate a_4.
Continue this process to find the fifth term (a_5 = a_3 + a_4) and the sixth term (a_6 = a_4 + a_5). This will give you the first six terms of the sequence.
