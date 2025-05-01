Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
Multiple Choice
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}. Continuing this pattern, find the 7th term.
A
83
B
63
C
73
D
93
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the pattern in the sequence. The given terms are {3√3, 2√3, 3√3, 4√3, ...}. Notice that the coefficient of √3 increases by 1 with each term.
Express the general term of the sequence. The nth term can be written as n√3, where n is the position of the term in the sequence.
Substitute n = 7 into the general term formula to find the 7th term. This gives 7√3.
Verify the result by checking the pattern for earlier terms. For example, the 1st term is 1√3, the 2nd term is 2√3, and so on. This confirms the formula is consistent.
Conclude that the 7th term of the sequence is 7√3.
