Limits Limits are fundamental in calculus, describing the behavior of a function as its input approaches a particular point. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the function's behavior near points of interest, especially where the function may not be explicitly defined. In this context, limits help determine the value that f(x) approaches as x approaches specific values, such as -1, 0, or 1. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Continuity Continuity of a function at a point means that the function is defined at that point, the limit exists at that point, and the limit equals the function's value. A function is continuous over an interval if it is continuous at every point within that interval. For the given piecewise function, assessing continuity involves checking these conditions at the transition points x = -1, 0, and 1. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity