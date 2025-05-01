Use continuity to evaluate the limit:
1. Limits and Continuity
Continuity
- Multiple Choice18views
- Textbook Question
Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.227views
- Multiple Choice
For what value of the constant is the function continuous on ?6views
- Multiple Choice
Use continuity to evaluate the limit: .23views
- Textbook Question
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)96views
- Multiple Choice
Use graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at256views
- Multiple Choice
Use the graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .196views
- Multiple Choice
Use the graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .206views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Use the graph of to determine if the function is continuous or discontinuous at .203views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value(s) of (if any) for which the function is discontinuous.190views2rank3comments
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value(s) of (if any) for which the function is discontinuous.226views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the interval(s) for which the function is continuous.207views7rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Determine the interval(s) for which the function is continuous.182views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the interval(s) for which the function is continuous.199views1rank2comments
- Textbook Question
Suppose f(x) = {x^2 − 5x + 6 / x − 3 if x≠3
a if x=3.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→3 f(x) = f(3).168views