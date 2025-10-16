31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=t,y= √(4−t²) a
Master Introduction to Parametric Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=t,y= √(4−t²) a
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=tan t, y=sec ² t−1
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The line segment starting at P(0, 0) and ending at Q(2, 8)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The segment of the parabola y=2x ²−4, where −1≤x≤5
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The horizontal line segment starting at P(8, 2) and ending at Q(−2, 2)